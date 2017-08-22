Jon Jones tests positive for steroids

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that UFC 214 champion Jon Jones tested positive for steroids.

The report has been confirmed by UFC.

The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Jon Jones of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an in-competition sample collected following his weigh-in on July 28, 2017. USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Jones, as it relates to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and future UFC participation. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) also retains jurisdiction over this matter as the sample collection was performed the day before Jones bout at UFC 214 in Anaheim, CA, and USADA will work to ensure that the CSAC has the necessary information to determine its proper judgment of Jones potential anti-doping violation. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.

UPDATE: Per Dana White, the UFC has not yet stripped Jon Jones of his title. — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) August 23, 2017

On Tuesday evening, Jon Jones' manager Malki Kawa and his camp responded to the initial report:

We are all at a complete loss for words right now. Jon, his trainers, his nutritionists and his entire camp have worked tirelessly and meticulously the past 12 months to avoid this exact situation. We are having the samples tested again to determine the validity or source of contamination. Jon is crushed by this news and we are doing whatever we can as a team, to support him.

On July 29th, Jones defeated Daniel Cormier by third-round TKO in the main event of UFC 214 in Anaheim, California. It still has yet to be announced if Jones will be stripped of his title.

Daniel says the only reason I defeated him the first time is because I must have been on steroids, wonder what his excuse will be this time pic.twitter.com/HMCFQBoBR4 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 21, 2017

This is Jones' second failed drug test since July 2016.