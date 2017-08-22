Gibson, homers lead Twins to victory over White Sox

CHICAGO -- Jorge Polanco homered for the third time in two days, smacking one of the Minnesota Twins' three long balls in a 4-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

Polanco led off the fourth inning with his sixth homer of the season after going deep in both ends of a doubleheader Monday.

Kennys Vargas and Eddie Rosario added home runs against rookie Lucas Giolito (0-1) in his White Sox debut. The Twins remained in playoff position with their fifth win in six games.

Giolito, who came to Chicago from the Washington Nationals in an offseason trade for Adam Eaton, allowed six hits and four runs, striking out four.

Rookie Yoan Moncada hustled for a double on a slow ground ball through the infield in the first inning, moved to third base on a fly ball from Jose Abreu and then scored on a wild pitch to open the scoring.

After Polanco's home run tied it, Vargas started the fifth with a towering shot to right on an 0-2 count to go up 2-1. Rosario hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning.

Minnesota entered with a half-game lead for the second AL wild card and is attempting to hold off a pack that includes the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle, Kansas City and Texas, who all entered Tuesday within two games of the Twins.

Kyle Gibson (7-10) struck out a season-high eight batters over seven innings, allowing one run. Gibson is 6-2 against the White Sox in his career, his most wins against any opponent, and has a 2.26 ERA in those games.

Gibson stranded the bases loaded in the second and third innings, getting three straight swinging strikeouts in the third after three White Sox reached with no outs.

Trevor Hildenberger retired all three batters in the eighth and Matt Belisle closed his fourth save.

PROSPECT PARADE

Giolito was the latest Chicago prospect to debut this year at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Carson Fulmer gave up six runs in 1 1/3 innings in his White Sox season debut on Monday. Reynaldo Lopez, acquired along with Giolito and minor leaguer Dane Dunning, made his White Sox debut on Aug. 11.

STREAK SNAPPED

Byron Buxton went 0 for 4 to end his 12-game hitting streak. He was tied for the AL lead with Seattle's Nelson Cruz, who extended his streak to 13 on Tuesday.

RELIABLE ROOKIE

Chicago's Nicky Delmonico walked in the third inning. The rookie has reached base in 19 of his 20 major league games and has hit six home runs in that span.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: LHP Hector Santiago (upper back pain) is scheduled for a bullpen session Wednesday with LHP Adalberto Mejia (strained left biceps) to follow on Thursday. Both are on the 10-day disabled list. … OF Max Kepler was held out with virus-like symptoms.

White Sox: INF Matt Davidson was sent to Triple-A Charlotte for a rehab assignment for his bruised right wrist. Manager Rick Renteria said Davidson will spend a few games with the Knights. Davidson has been on the 10-day disabled list since Aug. 4.

UP NEXT

The five-game series continues Wednesday with a meeting of veteran right-handers Ervin Santana (13-7, 3.33 ERA) of Minnesota and James Shields (2-4, 5.72) of Chicago. The pair both pitched in 2013 with Kansas City.