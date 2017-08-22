Chipper Jones: Adrian Beltre is my favorite third baseman of all-time

It takes a great one to know one.

Reacting to a funny gif from the Rangers recent series against the Astros on Twitter, Atlanta Braves legendary third baseman Chipper Jones decided to chime in on what he thinks about Texas' Adrian Beltre.

And it was HIGH praise from Mr. Jones.

My fav 3rd baseman of all time folks! This cat is a helluva player, has fun playin the game, and doesn't take himself too seriously. #HOF https://t.co/WHSIkI5tJ1 — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) August 22, 2017

We totally agree with you, Chipper!