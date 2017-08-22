Cardinals activate Deone Bucannon from PUP list

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals have activated inside linebacker Deone Bucannon from the physically unable to perform list.

The three-year NFL veteran, Arizona's leading tackler two seasons ago, has been recovering from a May ankle surgery.

Coach Bruce Arians has said that Bucannon would be removed from the PUP list only so he can participate in walk-throughs. The plan is for Bucannon to resume full practice the week before the Sept. 10 season opener at Detroit.