Badgers TE Fumagalli named to preseason All-America second team

The high expectations and preseason predictions keep rolling in for the Wisconsin Badgers.

One day after the Badgers were slotted at No. 9 in the nation in the Associated Press preseason poll, Wisconsin senior tight end Troy Fumagalli was named an AP preseason second-team All-American on Tuesday.

Fumagalli continues to rake in the preseason nominations. He was put on the Mackey Award watch list in July, given to most outstanding college tight end. Fumagalli was named to the preseason All-America first team by Sports Illustrated and Athlon, as well as Athlons preseason All-Big Ten first team.

The 6-foot-6, 247-pound tight end earned his third letter for the Badgers last season, catching 47 passes for 580 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was named Offensive MVP in Wisconsins 24-16 win in the Cotton Bowl over Western Michigan, and Big Ten coaches voted him tothe All-Big Ten second team.

In his career spanning 39 games, Fumagalli has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark (1,080) and has caught three touchdowns.

The former walk-on from Aurora, Ill., was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and was slotted as the 32nd best tight end inthe 2013class.

Penn State junior Mike Gesicki was named the All-America first-team tight end.