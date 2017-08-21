NFL
Packers sign DT Calvin Heurtelou
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers have signed defensive tackle Calvin Heurtelou.
The Packers announced the deal on Monday. Heurtelou is a first-year player out of the University of Miami. He originally signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in May 2016 but was released last August.
The 6-foot-2, 305-pound Heurtelou played in 26 games with 24 starts in two seasons at Miami. He had 52 tackles, a half-sack and a fumble recovery.