Green Bay Packers sign DT Calvin Heurtelou

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) The Green Bay Packers have signed defensive tackle Calvin Heurtelou.

The Packers announced the deal on Monday. Heurtelou (HURT'-uh-loo) is a first-year player out of the University of Miami. He originally signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in May 2016 but was released last August.

The 6-foot-2, 305-pound Heurtelou played in 26 games with 24 starts in two seasons at Miami. He had 52 tackles, a half-sack and a fumble recovery.