NFL
Green Bay Packers sign DT Calvin Heurtelou
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) The Green Bay Packers have signed defensive tackle Calvin Heurtelou.
The Packers announced the deal on Monday. Heurtelou (HURT'-uh-loo) is a first-year player out of the University of Miami. He originally signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in May 2016 but was released last August.
The 6-foot-2, 305-pound Heurtelou played in 26 games with 24 starts in two seasons at Miami. He had 52 tackles, a half-sack and a fumble recovery.