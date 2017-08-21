FOX Sports West 2017 HS Football Rankings: Week 0

Here we go, folks! Football is back as CIF Southern Section action kicks off with Week 0 action.

ThisCIF-SS season is shaping up to be one for the ages with three teams ranked in the national top 5 by USA Today.So let's get right to it with FOX Sports West's 2017 High School Football Top 10 rankings for Week 0:

1. St. John Bosco

Quarterback Re-al Mitchell leads the offense and should put up big numbers with Devon Cooley (UCLA commit) and elite juniors Colby Bowman, Josh Delgado and Jude Wolfe to throw to. Running back Demetrious Flowers and George Holani lead a powerful run game and the defense has playmakers everywhere including nose guard Sal Spina, junior corner Chris Steele and safeties Jaiden Woodbey and Stephan Blaylock.

2. Mater Dei

Record breaking junior quarterback JT Daniels should put up video game numbers once again with the nation's top receiving corp to throw to. Amon-Ra St. Brown is the nation's top pass catcher and CJ Parks (UCLA commit), Nikko Remigio (Cal commit) and stud juniors Bru McCoy and tight end Michael Martinez are elite as well. Defensively, linebackers Solomon Tuliaupupu, Mace Funa and Jack Genova are very talented and young sophomore defensive backs Elias Ricks and Darion Green-Warren are national recruits.

3. Centennial, Corona

The Huskies have one of the nation's top five quarterbacks in Tanner McKee leading the offense. It will be running back by committee but Matt Logan said the offensive line, led by center Solo Vaipulu could be the best he has ever had and sophomore receiver Gary Bryant is electric. Camron Pitcher is the heart and soul of the defense and one of the most active linebackers in the state and junior defensive end Drake Jackson is very good coming off the edge.

4. Mission Viejo

The Diablos have weapons everywhere and will be very tough to stop. Austin Osborne (Washington commit) is among the nation's best and two-way player Olaijah Griffin (UCLA commit) is a deep threat and a shutdown corner as well. Arizona State commit Jarrett Patterson leads a physical offensive line and defensively, linebacker Christian LaValle (ASU commit) and a loaded secondary led by Griffin, Chris Mitchell and Akili Arnold are all big time playmakers.

5. Long Beach Poly

The Jackrabbits have their most talented team in the Antonio Pierce era. Matt Corral (Florida commit) has the strongest arm in the country and has plenty of weapons led by elite receiver Jalen Hall, tight end Camren McDonald (USC commit) and talented junior Keon Markham. The secondary is loaded led by stud safeties Aashari Crosswell, Ryan Nixon and junior Kejuan Markham and corners Desmond Talley and Tyric Lebeauf. Look for two-way lineman Aaron Frost to have a breakout season as well.

6. Serra, Gardena

The Cavs skill position players are as talented as any school in thecountry. Bryan Addison, Kobe Smth, John Jackson, David Eure and sophomore LV Bunkley are tremendous talents. Addison and Eure also play safety and junior corners Max Williams and Greg Oliver is as good a combination as you'll find. Linebacker Merlin Robertson is one of the region's most physical players and sophomore defensive tackle Sefita Tupe has tremendous upside.

7. Orange Lutheran

The Lancers are yet another program with a loaded receiver corp. Junior wide out Kyle Ford is the top receiver in the 2019 West Coast class. Junior Cameron Gardner and sophomores Logan Loya and Josh Jackson should make a ton of plays as well. Junior quarterback Ryan Hilinski has a ton of talent and is a natural leader and we like the secondary a lot as well led by junior speedsters Jojo Hawkins and Jojo Forest. Junior tight end Ethan Rae was primed for a big year as well but a torn ACL will cost him the season.

8. Chaminade

The Eagles are led by one of the region's top two-way players in athlete Andrew Van Buren (Boise State commit). Van Buren is a downhill running back and a talented safety as well. Receiver Michael Wilson (Stanford commit) is a huge target who can run and junior quarterback Ryan Stevens is a smooth lefty who just makes plays. Defensively, junior linebacker Blake Antzoulatos is tough, physical and mean and corner Dallas Taylor-Cortez is long and athletic.

9. JSerra

The Lions should have a high powered offense led by quarterback Matt Robinson and a very talented wide receiver corp. Juniors Munur McClain and Tarik Luckett are both national recruits with the talent to play for anyone. Defensive end Malik McLain (UCLA commit) is one of the premier pass rushers in the region and Jack Bolduc and Jake Parks will lead one of the area's top offensive lines.

10. Rancho Cucamonga

The Cougars graduated a ton of talent but have some very good players returning as well. Junior running back Sean Dollars will be among the top players in the state and we love the upside of junior defensive back Jeremiah Criddell. Quarterback Nick Acosta had a big junior season a year ago and there is size up front on both sides of the ball for Rancho to be a tough out come playoff time.