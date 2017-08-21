Anaheim Ducks bring back Francois Beauchemin for the third time

Reunited and it feels so good.

There will be a familiar face patrolling the blue line at Honda Center once again as the Anaheim Duck announce defenseman Francois Beauchemin has agreed to a one-year contract with the team.

Beauchemin returns to the Ducks for his third tour with the team having played the last two seasons with the Colorado Avalanche. In his nine seasons with the Ducks, Beauchemin registered 53 goals and 179 points including a career-best 11 goals in the 2014-15 season with the team.

Its a big change," Beauchemin said. "But I talked to my wife and kids and we're all excited about going back. Easy decision."

Its really exciting. Having a chance to go back to the playoffs again and the chance of advancing is a great opportunity.