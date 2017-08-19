'Inside the Magic: Mid-Summer Magic' premieres Aug. 21 on FOX Sports Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 19, 2017) -- The wait is over for Orlando Magic fans looking for their end of summer basketball fix as FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Orlando Magic, gets set to premiere an all-new "Inside the Magic" episode this Monday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. Titled "Mid-Summer Magic," the half-hour episode catches fans up on a busy offseason for the franchise. Since the final horn sounded on the 2016-17 season, the Magic have made significant changes in the front office, welcomed two new draft picks and strategically navigated the free agent market to enhance their roster with an infusion of talent. Our cameras were embedded in the Amway Center for all of the action, including press conferences, interviews, special behind-the-scenes footage and more from Summer League.

Join us on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports GO as we debut "Inside the Magic: Mid-Summer Magic," and be sure to follow @FOXSportsMagic on Twitter for exclusive Magic content.

Replay Schedule:

Mon. 8/28/17, 3:00 PM

Sat. 9/02/17, 9:30 AM

Fri. 9/08/17, 10:00 AM

Mon. 9/18/17, 11:30 AM

Tue. 9/19/17, 11:30 AM

Mon. 9/25/17, 2:30 PM

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 20 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Floridas hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.