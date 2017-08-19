NBA
Ed Sheeran rocks Mavericks jersey at Dallas concert
On Friday night, pop star Ed Sheeran rocked the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
And during his encore, Sheeran rocked a Dallas Mavericks jersey, too.
The Dallas Mavericks tweeted a video of Sheeran performing his smash hit "Shape of You" while sporting the #11 of Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell in front of a packed AAC.
Our friend Ed Sheeran rocking our jersey for his encore!!! pic.twitter.com/0Vqy2We5Ix
— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 19, 2017