Royals place Soria on DL, recall McCarthy from Storm Chasers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals have placed reliever Joakim Soria on the disabled list with a left oblique strain and recalled right-hander Kevin McCarthy from Triple-A Omaha.

Manager Ned Yost says Soria had been dealing with stiffness in his left side for about two weeks but had been able to pitch relatively effectively. That ended Tuesday in Oakland, when Soria surrendered four runs on four hits while getting only one out.

The 33-year-old former closer has had a roller-coaster season for Kansas City, compiling a 3.96 ERA in 53 appearances as the primary setup man for Kelvin Herrera.

McCarthy has a 1.88 ERA in 19 appearances with the Royals this season.

Kansas City announced the moves before Friday night's game against Cleveland.