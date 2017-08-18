Pujols ties Sammy Sosa on all-time list with home run No. 609

It wasn't a monster shot, but, boy, did it get out in a hurry.

With Ben Revere on second base and a full count, Albert Pujols laced a low line drive that just cleared the wall in left field. The home run gave the Angels a 2-0 lead in the first and moved Pujols into a tie with Sammy Sosa on the all-time home run list with 609 homers.

And just like that @PujolsFive ties Sammy Sosa for 8th on the All-Time HR list with #609. @Angels pic.twitter.com/4hreM8Mdrs — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) August 18, 2017

In addition to tyingSosa at No. 8 on the all-time list, Pujols now also shares the record for most MLB home runs by a foreign-born player with Sosa.

Next up for Pujols: Jim Thome's 612 home runs.