Cardinals place Waino on DL, recall Mayers from Triple-A

Adam Wainwright said after Thursday night's rocky start against the Pirates that he was in pain. The St. Louis Cardinals responded Friday by placing him on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow impingement.

He was replaced on the roster by right-hander Mike Mayers, who was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

Wainwright, 35, gave up five runs on seven hits in three innings Thursday. He said afterward he felt a "pinching sensation" in his elbow while pitching.

Waino on arm soreness: "It's hard for me to look my guys in the face and tell them 'I'm sorry.' It just wasn't as good as it needed to be." pic.twitter.com/pEUSLQnYC1 — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) August 18, 2017

Wainwright is 12-5 with a 5.12 ERA in 23 starts this season. He has 96 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings.

The right-hander wasplaced on the 10-day disabled list July 23with mid-back tightness. He returned Aug. 6 and has pitched a total of 11 innings over his last three starts.

Mayers, 25, is starting his third stint with the Cardinals this season. Hemade two relief appearances totaling four innings (4.50 ERA) in 2017. He made his major league debut on July 24, 2016, and has appeared in six games, making one start and pitching 9 1/3innings with fourstrikeouts in his MLB career.

Pitching for Memphis, Mayers appeared in 25 games, making 15 starts, posting a 5-6 record with a 3.36 ERA and 88 strikeouts over 99 innings. He has pitched only as a reliever since the All-Star break, going 0-0 with a 1.89 ERA in 10 appearances.