Andrew Heaney to take the hill for the Angels on Friday

To say the Angels have had a run of bad luck with pitchers the past few seasons would be a drastic under statement. But for once, there's a bit of good news regarding a starting pitcher on the Angels.

Lefty Andrew Heaney is slated to make his first start of the season Friday when the Angels take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Heaney returns to the mound just a little over 13 months after having Tommy John surgery and being ruled out for the 2017 season. With the Angels, the lefty has made 19 starts since 2015 and has a 3.63 ERA over that period.

The Angelscurrently hold the second Wild Card spot in the American League, just a half game in front of the Kansas City Royals.