Andrew Heaney to take the hill for the Angels on Friday

To say the Angels have had a run of bad luck with pitchers the past few seasons would be a drastic under statement. But for once, there's a bit of good news regarding a starting pitcher on the Angels.

Lefty Andrew Heaney is slated to make his first start of the season Friday when the Angels take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Tomorrow. https://t.co/VNEJHcy5TJ (via MLB Fans) pic.twitter.com/cBkE3wOXPM

— Angels (@Angels) August 17, 2017

Heaney returns to the mound just a little over 13 months after having Tommy John surgery and being ruled out for the 2017 season. With the Angels, the lefty has made 19 starts since 2015 and has a 3.63 ERA over that period.

The Angelscurrently hold the second Wild Card spot in the American League, just a half game in front of the Kansas City Royals.