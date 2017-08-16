Richard shutout, Myers 3 SBs in inning, Padres top Phils 3-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Clayton Richard pitched a three-hitter for his first shutout since 2012 and Wil Myers stole three bases in an inning as the San Diego Padres blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 Wednesday for a three-game sweep.

Richard (6-12) relied on his effective sinker, inducing the Phillies to ground into 17 outs for his third career shutout. He struck out six and walked one and ended his four-game losing streak.

Nick Pivetta (4-8) struck out nine of the first 10 batters, and fanned a career-high 11 in five-plus innings.

Myers, who has scuffled since the All-Star break, reached base four times. He became the first player since the Marlins' Dee Gordon in 2011 to swipe second, third and home in an inning and the first ever Padre to do so.

Myers' final swipe came when he scored on the back end a double steal after Austin Hedges broke from first base. As Hedges was caught in a rundown, Myers headed for the plate and just got his hand in before Cameron Rupp's tag.

The Padres stole five bases.

Myers, who was in an 8-for-31 rut, drove in Carlos Asuaje with a single for a 1-0 lead in the fourth. Myers then got active on the bases in the fourth to give the Padres a 2-0 edge. It was his first three-steal game and gave him a career-high 14 stolen bases on the season.

The first nine Padres batters didn't put the ball in play, with Myers reaching on a walk.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: OF Odubel Herrera (strained left hamstring) was out of the starting lineup for the second straight day. He was available to pinch-hit.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (9-7, 3.02 ERA) will face the San Francisco Giants as the Phillies continue their seven-game, West Coast swing. Nola pitched against the Giants once and was charge with five runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings in an outing last year.

Padres: RHP Jhoulys Chacin (11-8, 4.06) goes against the visiting Washington Nationals. Chacin, who has won three of his past decisions, has posted a 7-2 record with a 1.86 ERA in his 12 starts at Petco Park this season.