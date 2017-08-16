Pacers announce four-game preseason schedule

The Indiana Pacers have announced apreseason schedule that comprises four games, only the last of which is at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Pacers open the preseason Oct. 4 at Milwaukee, then travel to Cleveland on Oct. 6 and Detroit on Oct. 9. They conclude the preseason against Maccabi Haifa, the 2016-17 Israeli Super League runner-up, before opening the regular season Oct. 18 at home against Brooklyn.

Pacers Media Day will be held Sept. 25 and training camp will start Sept. 26.

The team'slocal television and radio broadcast schedule for the preseason and regular season will be announced at a later date.

The preseason slate: