Jered Weaver announces retirement

SAN DIEGO Jered Weaver today announced that he has retired from Major League Baseball following a playing career that spanned 12 seasons.

Ive decided to step away from baseball. While Ive been working hard to get back on the mound, my body just will not allow me to compete like I want to, said Weaver. Many thanks to the Padres organization for the opportunity to play in the amazing city of San Diego. You have been very professional and respectful during this process and I really appreciate that. I would also like to thank my teammates for welcoming me in with open arms and for all the support throughout the season. Im excited for the next chapter in life and making up for lost time with my family. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years. It was a great ride!

Over the past decade, Jered established himself as one of the premier pitchers and fiercest competitors in baseball, said Executive Vice President, General Manager A.J. Preller. He built a tremendous reputation throughout the game, not only for his track record of success, but also as a consummate teammate and professional. On behalf of the Padres organization, I want to congratulate Jered on an outstanding career.

Weaver, 34, posted a 150-98 record with a 3.63 ERA (833 ER, 2067.1 IP), 1,621 strikeouts against 551 walks and a .244 (1912-for-7839) opponent batting average over 331 games, all starts. The three-time All-Star (2010-12) spent 11 seasons with the Angels and his .617 winning percentage ranks second in Angels franchise history and his .605 career winning percentage ranks 11th among all active starting pitchers (min. 100 starts). Weaver has made seven postseason appearances, four starts, and compiled a 2-1 record with a 2.60 ERA (8 ER, 27.2 IP) and 28 strikeouts against 12 walks with a .160 (15-for-94) opponent batting average.

( h/t San Diego Padres)