Former Angels pitcher Jered Weaver announces retirement from baseball

Former Angels pitcher Jered Weaver is stepping away from the game.

The current San Diego Padres righty announced his retirement Wednesday via a statement shared by the team:

"I've decided to step away from baseball. While I've been working hard to get back on the mound, my body just will not allow me to compete like I want to. Many thanks to the Padres organization for the opportunity to play in the amazing city of San Diego. You have been very professional and respectful during this process and I really appreciate that. I would also like to thank my teammates for welcoming me in with open arms and for all the support throughout the season. I'm excited for the next chapter in life and making up for lost time with my family. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years. It was a great ride!"

Drafted by the Angels No. 12 overall in the 2004 draft, Weaver spent 11 seasons with the Halos. As an Angels, Weaver won 150 games, second on the Angels all-time list, and was top three in Cy Young voting in two seasons.

Weaver also threw a no-hitter for the Angels in 2012.