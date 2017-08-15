Spangenberg, Padres beat Phillies 7-4; Hoskins homers twice

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Cory Spangenberg had an impressive game in the San Diego Padres' 7-4 victory against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night, with three hits, including a homer, and three runs scored.

His most important contribution, though, might have been racing to second base to beat the throw from shortstop Freddy Galvis on Matt Szczur's grounder in the sixth inning. Spangenberg then scored the tying run on Austin Hedges' single during a four-run rally that gave San Diego the lead for good.

"I think the biggest thing he did was fly into second base to beat that fielder's choice and keep that inning extended," manager Andy Green said. "It was great hustle."

It came a half inning after Spangenberg, the third baseman, committed a fielding error trying to backhand a grounder that allowed the Phillies to take a 3-2 lead.

"He's done so many good things for us, with so much energy and consistently good play. That's selfless team baseball. He got the job done, got to second base," Green said.

"You always want to try to beat out the throw at second so you have runners on first and second," Spangenberg said. "It just happened to be a big part of the game."

Jose Pirela, Austin Hedges and Carlos Asuaje each had two hits for the Padres, and Hedges also drove in two runs.

Philadelphia rookie Rhys Hoskins hit his first two major league home runs, a leadoff shot in the fourth off starter Travis Wood and a solo shot in the seventh off Craig Stammen. Hoskins made his debut Thursday after his contract was selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He got his first hit and RBI on Sunday against the New York Mets.

He got the silent treatment from teammates after his first homer, before they mobbed him in one corner of the dugout.

"I was running back to the dugout and Tom (Tommy Joseph, the next batter) was walking up and he kind of stone-colded me, and I immediately knew it was coming, started laughing, and went into the fake handshakes. It was fun, it's something I'll remember," Hoskins said.

He got both of the balls.

"I was definitely hoping for at least the first one, but the fact we were able to get both of them was pretty cool," Hoskins said.

"It's something that, obviously you dream about. You dream about getting here, then you dream about hitting a home run here. I don't really remember it to be completely honest. I think it hit me as soon as I got in the dugout."

Hoskins' home runs went 402 and 400 feet, respectively.

"There was no doubt about both of them," manager Pete Mackanin said. "We've got to string our hits together in one inning. We had some other chances to win, to score runs and we didn't capitalize."

The teams swapped the lead three times, with the Padres going ahead for good in the sixth on three hits and two walks off Ricardo Pinto (1-1). With the Phillies leading 3-2, Hedges hit an RBI single and Asuaje had a sacrifice fly to give San Diego the lead. Pirela followed with a two-run single.

Jose Torres (7-3) got the last out of the sixth and Brad Hand pitched the ninth for his 10th save.

Hedges also hit a sacrifice fly in the second, and the Padres scored on a throwing error by third baseman Maikel Franco in the fourth.

With runners on first and third and two outs in the third, Philadelphia's Odubel Herrera doubled in one run before Galvis was thrown out trying to score from first.

Both starters went five innings. Wood allowed two runs and six hits while striking out three and walking two. He got out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth to keep the score tied at 2.

Philadelphia's Jerad Eickhoff gave up two runs, one earned, struck out five and walked three. He retired the leadoff batter in an inning only once.

"It wasn't exactly how you draw it up. I got the first hitter out in the first inning and that was it," Eickhoff said. "It was continuously just a going in grind mode after the first inning. So, that was frustrating, and not being able to go deep into the game, knowing these bullpen guys have kind of been taxed a little bit, that was for me the most frustrating thing."

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Mark Leiter Jr. (1-2, 4.08 ERA) is scheduled to make his fourth start and 20th appearance.

Padres: Rookie RHP Dinelson Lamet (6-4, 5.00) has won three of his last four starts since July 23 and is 3-1 in five home starts.