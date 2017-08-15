Report: Chargers WR Mike Williams shoots for October debut

On Monday, it was reported that the Los Angeles Chargers may be waiting until October for first-round pick Mike Williams to step on the field. The team, though, is remaining optimistic that a debut could be in store sooner than October.

Williams, who is suffering from a herniated disc, has been out since the first day of rookie camp, but it has been reported that he has been sprinting on the treadmill and the field.

The Chargers have until September 2nd to place Williams on the PUP list, which would keep him out until week 7.