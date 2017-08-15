Pacers sign free agents Wilkins, Moore

Something old, something new: The Indiana Pacers signed a pair of free agents Tuesday, one a 37-year-old veteran with strong bloodlines, the other a rookie who played last season at SMU.

Damien Wilkins is the veteran, Ben Moore the youngster.

The 6-foot-6 Wilkins last played in the NBA with Philadelphia in 2012-13, averaging 6.3 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. He has since played in China, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and with NBA Development League franchises in Iowa and Greensboro. Before joining the 76ers, Wilkins played with Seattle, Oklahoma City, Minnesota, Atlanta and Detroit.

Wilkins is the son of former NBA player Gerald Wilkins and the nephew of former NBA All-StarDominique Wilkins.

Moore, a 6-8 forward, averaged 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds as a senior at SMU. He will be designated as an affiliate player and play with the Pacers' Gatorade League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Moore played five games with the Pacers' summer league team in Orlando, averaging 3.8 points and 3.0 rebounds.

