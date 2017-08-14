Suns open regular season at home vs. Portland on Oct. 18

>> Printable 2017-18 schedule

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will tip off their 50th NBA season at home on Wednesday, Oct. 18, hosting the Portland Trail Blazers at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7 p.m.

The Suns revealed their 2017-18 season schedule on Monday and will begin selling single-game tickets to the general public on Thursday, Aug. 17, at noon.

The season opener comes on the same date as the team's very first game, on Oct. 18, 1968, against the Seattle SuperSonics. Another milestone game will come on Jan. 22, when the Suns visit the Milwaukee Bucks. That date will be the 50-year anniversary of when the NBA Board of Governors granted franchises to Phoenix and Milwaukee -- Jan. 22, 1968.

Four of the Suns' first five games will be played at home, as well as three of their final four. The season finale is April 10 at Dallas.

The Suns' home schedule includes two late-season visits by the NBA champion Golden State Warriors (March 17 and April 8) and a March 13 visit from the Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

The home schedule breakdown includes nine games on Friday night, eight on Wednesday, six each on Saturday and Sunday, five on Tuesday, four on Monday and Three on Thursday. The Sunday schedule includes one afternoon game -- against Charlotte at 1 p.m. on Feb. 4.

The season's longest homestand will be a six-game stretch from Nov. 6-16, with games against Brooklyn, Miami, Orlando, Minnesota, the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston. They have a six-game road trip from Nov. 26 through Dec. 5, taking them to Minnesota, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia and Toronto. They also have a cross-country-and-back-again five-game road trip from Oct. 28 through Nov. 5 that sees them traveling from Portland to Brooklyn, Washington, New York and San Antonio.

The schedule calls for 15 back-to-back sets -- two home-and-homes, six road-road, four road-home and three home-road.

November is their busiest month with 16 games -- nine at home and seven on the road.

FOX Sports Arizona remains the exclusive local television home of the Suns, continuing a long-standing partnership that began with the 2003-04 season. The local television schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Suns are scheduled four one game on TNT, three on ESPN and nine on NBA TV.

PRESEASON

Tuesday, Oct. 3 -- at Portland, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 -- at Utah, 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 8 -- Utah, 7 pm.

Wednesday, Oct. 11 -- Portland, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13 -- BRI, 7 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

Wednesday, Oct. 18 -- Portland, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20 -- LA Lakers, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21 -- at LA Clippers, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 23 -- Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25 -- Utah, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28 -- at Portland, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31 -- at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1 -- at Washington, 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3 -- at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5 -- at San Antonio, 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 6 -- Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 8 -- Miami, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10 -- Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11 -- Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 13 -- LA Lakers, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16 -- Houston, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Friday, Nov. 17 -- at LA Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19 -- Chicago, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 22 -- Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24 -- New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26 -- at Minnesota, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28 -- at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29 -- at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 -- at Boston, 11 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 4 -- at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5 -- at Toronto, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 7 -- Washington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 -- San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12 -- at Sacramento, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13 -- Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 -- at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 18 -- at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20 -- at LA Clippers, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21 -- Memphis, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 -- Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 26 -- Memphis, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29 -- at Sacramento, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31 -- Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 2 -- Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 3 -- at Denver, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 5 -- at San Antonio, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 7 -- Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12 -- Houston, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, Jan. 14 -- Indiana, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 16 -- at Portland, 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 19 -- at Denver, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 22 -- at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 24 -- at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 26 -- New York, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 28 -- at Houston, 1:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 29 -- at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 31 -- Dallas, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Feb. 2 -- Utah, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 4 -- Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 6 -- at LA Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 7 -- San Antonio, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Feb. 10 -- Denver, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 12 -- at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14 -- at Utah, 7 p.m.

Feb. 16-18 -- All-Star Weekend

Friday, Feb. 23 -- LA Clippers, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24 -- Portland, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26 -- at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28 -- at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Friday, March 2 -- Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 4 -- at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.

Monday, March 5 -- at Miami, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 8 -- at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 10 -- at Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 13 -- Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 15 -- at Utah, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 17 -- Golden State, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 20 -- Detroit, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 23 -- at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 24 -- at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Monday, March 26 -- Boston, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 28 -- LA Clippers, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 30 -- at Houston, 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 1 -- at Golden State, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 3 -- Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 6 -- New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 8 -- Golden State, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 10 -- at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.