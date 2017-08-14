Stanton breaks Marlins season HR record in win over Giants

MIAMI (AP) -- Giancarlo Stanton hit his team-record 43rd home run, connecting in his fifth straight game and sending the Miami Marlins over the San Francisco Giants 8-3 on Monday night.

Stanton broke the club mark of 42 homers set by Gary Sheffield in 1996. Stanton has homered 22 times in his last 34 games.

Stanton set another team record for most consecutive games with a home run when tagged Ty Blach (8-8) for a two-run drive in the first inning. The All-Star slugger later had an RBI single as Miami won its fourth in a row.

Marcell Ozuna also homered for the Marlins. Dee Gordon had three hits, scored twice, and drove in a run to help back Adam Conley (5-5), who allowed three runs in 6 1-3 innings.

Denard Span's two-run double tied the game in the third and Hunter Pence's single put the Giants on top 3-2. Christian Yelich tied it with an RBI single in the bottom half.

Gordon and Stanton hit back-to-back RBI singles in the fourth. Ozuna hit a solo home run, his 27th, in the fifth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: 2B Joe Panik was hit in the head during the second game of Sunday's doubleheader at Washington and did not play. "He's doing well," manager Bruce Bochy said. "He's doing just fine. He was going to get the day off anyway playing both games, all three games there in one day. We'll see in another 24 hours to make sure he is OK. Looks good right now."

Marlins: LHP Wei-Yin Chen (arm) has a one-inning simulated game scheduled for Tuesday. . SS JT Riddle (left shoulder) had labrum surgery last week and has been ruled out for six months.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner (2-5, 2.71 ERA) will start the second game of the series with RHP Matt Cain (3-9, 5.22) getting the start on Wednesday. Bumgarner is 1-3 with a 4.50 ERA in six starts against the Marlins.

Marlins: RHP Dan Straily (7-8, 3.74) will take the mound looking for his first win since July 7, a span of six starts. Straily is 0-4 with a 5.17 ERA during the span.