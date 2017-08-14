Royals recall Junis for start at Oakland, option McCarthy to Omaha

Jake Junis, welcome back to the big leagues. Your spot in the rotation awaits.

At least for a night.

The Royals recalled the rookie right-hander from Triple-A Omaha on Monday, taking the roster spot of reliever Kevin McCarthy, who was optioned to Omaha. Junis will start Monday night atOakland in the opener of a three-game series against the A's.

This is the seventh time in 2017the Royals have recalled Junis from Omaha, mostly to make spot starts. He might stick around longer this time with starter Trevor Cahill on the disabled list with right shoulder impingement syndrome.

Junis, 24, is 4-2 with a 4.70 ERA in 10 appearances (seven starts) for the Royals this season. He was impressive in his last big-league outing, an Aug. 6 win over Seattle in which he pitched eight innings of one-run, four-hit ball with seven strikeouts.

McCarthy is 1-0 with a 1.88 ERA in 19 relief appearances spanning 24 innings this year.