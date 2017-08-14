Report: Indiana State to face Purdue in 2022

With the Big Ten loosening its stance on scheduling FCS opponents, Indiana State has agreed to a 2022 matchup at Purdue.

The Sycamores are scheduled to visit West Lafayette and receive a $500,000 guarantee for the game Sept. 10, 2022, according to FBSchedules.com.

Purdue has won all five all-time matchups against Indiana State, most recently 38-14 in 2015.

That's the year the Big Ten instituted a no-FCS policy as a way for its teams to strengthen scheduling for possible bids to the College Football Playoff. The Big Ten, having moved to a nine-game conference schedule, has since decided to allow its teams to schedule an FCS opponent when they have four only home conference games.

Indiana State, from the Missouri Valley Football Conference, has a new coach, Curt Mallory. The Sycamores were 4-7 last year.

