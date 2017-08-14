New-look Timberwolves open 2017-18 campaign in San Antonio

It won't take long for head coach Tom Thibodeau to see how hisnew-look Minnesota Timberwolvesstack up against the NBA's best, as the Wolves will begin their 2017-18 campaign with a visit to San Antonio to face Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs on Oct. 18.

The renovated Target Center will reopen on Oct. 20, when Ricky Rubio and the Utah Jazz come to town for the Timberwolves' home opener.

That's right, Rubio is making his return to Minneapolis.

Minnesota hosts reigning champion Golden State on March 11 -- the only time this season -- although the Timberwolves will play the Warriors twice on the road.

LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers come to the Target Center on Jan. 8, and Jimmy Butler will face the Chicago Bulls, his former team, on Feb. 9 (in Chicago) and Feb. 24 (in Minneapolis).

