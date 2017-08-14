The Los Angeles Clippers release their season schedule

Basketball is here!

On Monday, the Clippers released the full schedule for the 2017-2018 season.

Not only is this exciting because it means basketball is happening soon, but the Clippers get to debut the new Clippers faces and fresh new jerseys.

The New Wave is here. Get familiar https://t.co/cpKEj3q7kW pic.twitter.com/beYWWNE5Oj — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 11, 2017

Though they won't be playing on Christmas this year, they will have 19 games televised nationally. As always, you can catch all of the Clippers action on FOX Sports West Prime Ticket and FOX Sports Go.