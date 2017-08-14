Bucks open 2017-18 season with clashes against Celtics, Cavs

Get your mean mugs ready, Milwaukee Bucks fans. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are back in action Oct. 18 when they travel to Boston for a road matchup against the Celtics.

The home opener will be held two days later on Oct. 20 against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Yep, that's the top two seeds of last year's Eastern Conference in back-to-back games to open up thenew season.

The matchup against the Cavs begins a four-game home stand -- the longest of the season, in fact -- against the Trail Blazers, Hornets and Celtics (yes, again).

Milwaukee hosts the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Jan. 12, and it will have to wait until New Year's Day to avenge its first-round loss to the Toronto Raptors last season.

For a full 2017-18 Bucks schedule, click here.