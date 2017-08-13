Steven Souza Jr.'s HR not enough for Rays in series-ending loss to Indians

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Austin Jackson led off the eighth inning with a home run, sending Corey Kluber and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Indians over the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Sunday.

Kluber (11-3) struck out nine in seven innings, his 14th straight start of fanning eight or more. He gave up four hits, including a two-run homer to Steve Souza Jr. in the sixth that made it 3-all.

Cody Allen pitched the ninth for his 21st save.

The Rays went 2-7 on a nine-game homestand in which they were shut out five times and scored only 11 runs.

Jackson's fourth homer accounted for only the second run given up by Tommy Hunter (2-3) in his last 21 appearances.

Jay Bruce and Carlos Santana hit RBI doubles in the fourth off Austin Pruitt that put the Indians up 2-1 in the fourth. Edwin Encarnacion added his 24th homer in the sixth.

The Rays put together three hits off Kluber, including Evan Longoria's RBI single, to take a 1-0 lead in the third.

Souza's 25th homer tied it in the sixth after Kluber walked Longoria.

Pruitt gave up three runs on four hits in six innings in his third straight start against an All-Star pitcher.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: LHP Andrew Miller (knee tendinitis) felt good after throwing a morning bullpen session. The Indians have yet to determine whether he will need a rehab appearance before being activated.

Rays: RHP Matt Andriese (right hip stress fracture) gave up two runs on four hits in three innings in his first rehab start for Class A Charlotte, his first appearance since June 10.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Trevor Bauer (10-8) will pitch against RHP Doug Fister (2-5) of the Red Sox on Monday night in Boston in a makeup of a rainout on Aug. 2.

Rays: RHP Jake Odorizzi (6-5) will face RHP Nick Tepesch (0-2) on Monday night in the first game of a four-game series in Toronto.