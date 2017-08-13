Seahawks' Michael Bennett sits on bench during national anthem

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett sat on the bench during the national anthem before the team’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

The rest of the Seahawks continued last season’s ritual, linking arms during the anthem.

Bennett joins former teammate Marshawn Lynch, who also sat on the bench during the anthem preceding his first game with the Oakland Raiders on Saturday.

MARSHAWN LYNCH SITS DURING NATIONAL ANTHEM AT PRESEASON GAME

Bennett, who is writing a book called “Things That Make White People Uncomfortable,” has frequently been outspoken on social issues.

“I think people were so caught up in the flag that they forgot about the message of social injustice,” he said last season.

Click for more from Q13 Fox.