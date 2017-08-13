Goff drives Rams down the field early and the defense holds on late against the Cowboys in first preseason game

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- With the Dallas Cowboys' playmaking stars all sitting this one out, Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams' more modest collection of offensive talent got just enough done to win their preseason opener.

Goff led the Rams on a touchdown drive in the opening minutes, and backup kicker Travis Coons made a tiebreaking 36-yard field goal with 6:11 left in Los Angeles' 13-10 victory Saturday night.

Goff completed 3 of 4 passes for 34 yards while playing eight snaps in the opener for the Rams, who need the No. 1 pick in last year's draft to take a big step forward this fall. Just winning any game at the Coliseum was a step for the Rams, who lost the final six home contests of their relocation season last fall.

"It's a good one to learn from, and I was happy with the win for us," Goff said.

The Rams punted after Goff's first three plays, but Josh Forrest recovered the Cowboys' muffed return. Robert Woods then caught Goff's pass and fumbled near the goal line moments later, but rookie Cooper Kupp recovered for a score.

Los Angeles' offense put up 271 yards with Sean McVay calling the plays on his first day on the sideline as the youngest head coach in modern NFL history. While Sean Mannion played most of the game and passed for 144 yards, Goff used the night as a learning opportunity.