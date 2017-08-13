Brewers win 6-5 on wild pitch in 10th to snap losing streak

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Eric Sogard scampered home with the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night.

Sogard started the rally with a one-out double off Reds reliever Tim Adleman (5-10). After Manny Pina flew out to center field, Jesus Aguilar and Eric Thames drew walks to load the bases.

An 0-2 curveball then bounced away from Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart, allowing Sogard to slide in just ahead of Adleman's tag attempt.

The Brewers have won three times in their last at-bat this season, two of which have come on wild pitches.

Josh Hader pitched three scoreless innings of relief for the Brewers before giving way to Corey Knebel (1-2) for the ninth and 10th.

Cincinnati took a 2-0 lead in the first on a two-run homer by Adam Duvall. Travis Shaw connected for a three-run blast in the bottom half to put Milwaukee on top 3-2.

The Reds jumped back in front in the fourth on a two-run shot by Patrick Kivlehan and increased their lead to 5-3 on a homer by Zack Cozart in the fifth.

Ryan Braun homered off Kevin Shackelford in the fifth and Eric Thames launched another solo shot off the Reds reliever in the sixth to tie the game at 5-all.

Thames' home run was his 11th against the Reds this season, the most by any Brewers player against an opponent in a single season.

Brewers starter Brent Suter allowed just four hits in his five innings, but three were home runs that resulted in five earned runs.

Making his first start since July 17, Scott Feldman gave up three runs on seven hits with six strikeouts over four innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: RHP Robert Stephenson (right shoulder contusion) will likely throw one more bullpen session before Cincinnati considers slotting him back into its starting rotation, according to manager Bryan Price. Stephenson threw 25-pitch sessions Wednesday and Friday.

Brewers: C Stephen Vogt (left knee strain) caught five innings for Class A Wisconsin on Saturday in his second game of a rehab assignment. It was his first time behind the plate since being injured in a home plate collision July 17 in Pittsburgh.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Sal Romano (2-4, 5.35 ERA) makes his sixth start since joining Cincinnati's rotation following the All-Star break. He made his big league debut against the Brewers on April 16, allowing two earned runs over three innings.

Brewers: RHP Matt Garza (5-6, 4.34) will look to bounce back from his worst start of the season, in which he allowed eight earned runs in 3 1/3 innings. The right-hander has a 4.71 ERA in 15 career starts against the Reds.