Running back switch: Vikings sign Hill, waive Sankey

The Minnesota Vikings added some running back insurance on Saturday, signing Bronson Hill.

Hill takes the roster spot of Bishop Sankey, who reportedly tore his ACL in practice, and was waived (injured).

An undrafted free agent in 2015, Hill spent the preseason with Buffalo before seeing time on practice squads with Chicago, Miami and New Orleans.

Jacksonville signed Hill to its practice squad in 2016 after he was cut by Cincinnati following the preseason. He made the active roster for the final three games and rushed twice for 11 yards. The Jaguars cut Hill in May, shortly after drafting Leonard Fournette in the first round.

At Eastern Michigan, Hill rushed for 2,362 yards (5.6 average) with 11 touchdowns As a junior in 2013 he had 1,101 rushing yards. However, injuries limited him as senior and he had only 85 carries for 351 yards.

He faces an uphill climb to make Minnesota's roster, slotted behind Latavius Murray, Dalvin Cook and Jerick McKinnon, but figures to get plenty of work in the preseason.