Former Ducks GM, coach Bryan Murray dead at 74

Longtime NHL coach and general manager Bryan Murray has died after a three-year battle with colon cancer.

A native of Shawnville, Quebec, Murray began his NHL coaching career with the Washington Capitals in the 1981-82 season. In his seven seasons with Washington, Murray led his team to their first playoff appearance and playoff series win. He won the Jack Adams Award for coach of the year in 1984 as the Capitals head coach.

The Anaheim Ducks family mourns the passing of Bryan Murray: https://t.co/pC1VG0LUyE pic.twitter.com/8FX6H1Au0w — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) August 12, 2017

Before the 2001-02 series, Murray joined the then Anaheim Mighty Ducks as head coach for one season before moving to the front office as GM from 2002-04. During his tenure, the Ducks reached their first Stanley Cup Finals, falling in seven games to the New Jersey Devils, and drafted future franchise superstars Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry.

Following the 2003-04 season, Murray left te Ducks to take the reigns of the Ottawa Senators, and was behind the bench of Ottawa when the Ducks captured their first Stanley Cup in 2007.

Murray is survived by his wife Geri and their daughters Heide and Brittany.