Brewers rally falls short in series-opening loss to Reds

MILWAUKEE -- Zack Cozart and Eugenio Suarez had three hits and drove in two runs each, as the Cincinnati Reds built an early eight-run lead and then held on for an 11-10 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

The Reds built a 10-2 lead through four innings, but the Brewers scored seven times in the sixth to make it a game. A solo home run by Tucker Barnhart in the seventh increased Cincinnati's lead to 11-9.

After stranding the bases loaded against Raisel Iglesias in the eighth, Jonathan Villar made it 11-10 with a home run off the Reds closer with one out in the ninth. Eric Thames followed with a single, but Iglesias retired Ryan Braun and Travis Shaw to finish off his 20th save.

Reds starter Homer Bailey (4-6) bounced back from allowing 10 runs over 3 1/3 innings in a loss to St. Louis on Aug. 6 to hold the Brewers to two runs despite five walks in five innings.

Milwaukee has dropped six straight games and is 9-18 since the All-Star break.