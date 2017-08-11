Rams acquire WR Sammy Watkins from Buffalo in exchange for CB EJ Gaines and a secon-round pick in 2018

Jared Goff is going to have a slew of target options this season.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Rams announced they had traded for wide receiver Sammy Watkins in exchange for defensive back EJ Gaines and a second-round pick in the 2018 draft. Watkins joins former Buffalo Bills teammate Robert Woods, as well as Tavon Austin and rookie Cooper Kupp in a formidable Rams receiving corp.

Welcome to Los Angeles, @sammywatkins! 3 Things to Know about the Newest Ram https://t.co/pHlVaYLqD1 pic.twitter.com/8EqMKBrBBY — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 11, 2017

Drafted No. 4 overall in 2014, Watkins, 24, hit the ground running in the NFL over his first two seasons racking up over 2,000 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Last season, he was limited due to a two foot surgeries over the span of a year, which limited him to just eight games.

Headed to Buffalo is defensive back EJ Gaines and a second-round pick. Gaines, 25, was selected by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2014 draft and played in 11 games for the team last season. Like Watkins, he's had to sit out his fair share due to injury having missed all of the 2015 season.

Watkins and Gaines both head into 2017 in the final year of their contracts. The Rams will be hoping to come to terms with Watkins on a long-term deal having giving up quite a haul to acquire him.