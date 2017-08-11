Marlins minor league OF Cameron Baranek suspended 50 games for positive drug test

NEW YORK (AP) -- A minor league outfielder for the Miami Marlins and a minor league pitcher from the Atlanta Braves have been suspended for drug violations.

The commissioner's office announced the penalties Friday.

Cameron Baranek of the Marlins was banned 50 games after testing positive for stimulants. Drafted in the ninth round last June, the 22-year-old was hitting .243 with 22 RBIs in 28 games in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League.

Madinson Colon of the Braves was suspended 72 games after a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance. The 19-year-old right-hander was 0-3 with a 18.41 ERA in eight relief appearances in the Dominican Summer League.

There have been 55 suspensions this year under the minor league drug program and five under the major league program.