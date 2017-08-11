Carew Celebration Twi-lights: Batting legend explains his unique stance

Miss out on any of the action from the Double Play broadcast celebration of Minnesota Twins legend Rod Carew's career?

We've got you covered.

Check out all the best clips from the night, including the Hall of Famer's explanation of his unique batting stance:

. @Twins' Rod Carew set a league record, stealing home SEVEN times in 1969 -- #CarewCelebration on PLUS pic.twitter.com/O6iqydrYaY — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) August 11, 2017

. @Twins' Rod Carew explains his unique batting stance -- #CarewCelebration on PLUS pic.twitter.com/avxEVDaV0x — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) August 11, 2017

1977 stands out as Carew's definitive season with @Twins, cementing his status as a legend of the game -- #CarewCelebration on PLUS pic.twitter.com/PxieJTODNI — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) August 11, 2017

Rod Carew was a magician at the plate, getting hit #3,000 in 1985 -- #CarewCelebration on PLUS pic.twitter.com/VQMz5yIWAg — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) August 11, 2017