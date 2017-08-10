Woodruff solid in 2nd start, but Brewers lose 4-0

MILWAUKEE -- Bartolo Coln pitched seven innings for his second consecutive win since joining the Twins, Brian Dozier added a home run, double and single and Minnesota beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Coln (2-1) scattered five hits, struck out five and walked one in his sixth career start at Miller Park. Milwaukee failed to advance a batter past second.

The oldest active player in the majors, Coln made his 518th career start and fifth for the Twins. He was 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA in 13 starts for Atlanta before being released July 4. Three days later, the 44-year-old right-hander signed with Minnesota. He pitched the 37th complete game of his career in his last start and beat Texas 8-4.

Taylor Rogers retired the side in order in the eighth. Matt Belisle struck out the side in the ninth to seal Coln's 237th career victory.

Dozier teed off on a 3-2 pitch from Brandon Woodruff (1-1) in the third for his 22nd home run. Dozier doubled in the seventh off Jacob Barnes and scored when second baseman Eric Sogard misplayed a hard smash by Joe Mauer. Miguel San followed with a run-scoring double.

Dozier was hit by a pitch in the fifth and singled in the ninth.

Jorge Polanco drove in the Twins' first run with a double in the second.

Woodruff won his major league debut, a 2-0 road victory over Tampa Bay last week, but the 24-year-old right-hander couldn't duplicate that effort at Miller Park. He went 5 2/3 innings, allowed three hits, walked three and struck out two.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: Twins starter Adalberto Mejia (left arm brachialis strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list after being pulled Tuesday night in the fourth inning with pain in his upper left arm. Manager Paul Molitor said that an MRI showed inflammation in the muscle, but no major damage. … 1B/DH Kennys Vargas was recalled from Triple-A Rochester in the corresponding roster move. He pinch hit for Coln in the eighth and fouled out. . Molitor has yet to name the starter for Mejia's turn on Sunday.

Brewers: 3B Travis Shaw missed the game for personal reasons. . C Stephen Vogt aggressively worked out before the game while wearing a supportive brace on his injured left knee. "Running felt great, throwing felt phenomenal and the blocking felt very good," he said. "We're well ahead of schedule." He said the brace provided a sense of security, despite being uncomfortable to wear.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Kyle Gibson (6-9, 6.03 ERA) makes his 20th start of the season and the fourth of his career facing Milwaukee. He is 1-1 with a 5.03 ERA and won his last start at Miller Park on June 27, 2015.

Brewers: RHP Zach Davies (13-5) is 6-1 with a 2.38 ERA over his last eight starts. He's going for his fifth consecutive quality start and 10th overall. He's never faced the Twins.