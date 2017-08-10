Twins pitching prospect Gonsalves gets a promotion

TheMinnesota Twinsare reshaping their franchise with an injection of youth and prospects.

Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports North will take a closer look at some specific young players -- as well as noting others who might be stepping up -- measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the 15th edition of the 2017 Young Twins Tracker.

Lewin Diaz (age 20/Low-A)

Last week: 4 games, 15 AB, 3 H, 1 2B, 0 R, 0 RBI, 0 SB, 1 BB, 3 K, .200 BA.

Season: 102 games, 389 AB, .280 BA, .316 OBP, .434 SLG, .750 OPS, 28 2B, 1 3B, 10 HR, 38 R, 57 RBI, 1 SB, 22 BB, 66 K.

Notable:Diaz's production has taken a hit recently. Since July 24 he has just one extra-base hit (a double on Aug. 4), no runs and one RBI.

Stephen Gonsalves (age 23/Triple-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 1-0, 6 2/3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K

Season (Double-A): 15 games (15 starts), 8-3, 2.68 ERA, 87 1/3 IP, 67 H, 7 HR, 23 BB, 96 K, .207 OBA, 1.03 WHIP

Notable: Gonsalves was promoted to Triple-A Rochester on Aug. 7, although he has yet to make his first start for the club. He finished off his time at Double-A with 6 2/3 scoreless innings vs. Jacksonville, the first time he hadn't allowed a run since June 5 in five innings vs. Jacksonville.

Nick Gordon (age 21/Double-A)

Last week: 6 games, 26 AB, 4 H, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB, 1 BB, 8 K, .154 BA.

Season: 100 games, 423 AB, .277 BA, .350 OBP, .428 SLG, .770 OPS, 26 2B, 7 3B, 8 HR, 65 R, 55 RBI, 13 SB, 46 BB, 104 K.

Notable:Gordon had three games with hits and three without. His best game was on Aug. 6 vs. Jacksonville when he went 2 for 6 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Royce Lewis (age 18/Rookie)

Last week: 5 games, 15 AB, 4 H, 1 3B, 5 R, 0 RBI, 2 SB, 4 BB, 3 K, .267 BA.

Season: 34 games, 126 AB, .286 BA, .400 OBP, .437 SLG, .837 OPS, 6 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 37 R, 17 RBI, 12 SB, 17 BB, 17 K.

Notable: Lewis finished the week going 2 for 4 with a triple on Aug. 9 at the GCL Orioles. He also scored a run in that game and continues to lead the Gulf Coast League in that category.

Fernando Romero (age 22/Double-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 0-1, 5 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Season:22 games (21 starts), 11-6, 2.60 ERA, 110 2/3 IP, 98 H, 3 HR, 41 BB, 115 K, .234 OBA, 1.26 WHIP

Notable:A rare rough start for Romero on Aug. 7, who allowed his most runs since giving up seven (six earned) on May 18. However, he walked none, making it 10 straight starts with three or fewer bases on balls allowed.

Brent Rooker (age 22/Single-A)

Last week: 7 games, 28 AB, 9 H, 2 HR, 3 R, 10 RBI, 0 BB, 9 K, .321 BA.

Season: 23 games, 82 AB, .232 BA, .308 OBP, .402 SLG, .710 OPS, 2 2B, 0 3B, 4 HR, 7 R, 14 RBI, 0 SB, 9 BB, 26 K.

Notable:It was a big week for Rooker, who hit a grand slam on Aug. 5, went deep again on Aug. 7 and finished off with a three-hit game on Aug. 9.

Kohl Stewart (age 22/Double-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 0-0, 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 5 K

Season:14 games (14 starts), 5-5, 3.65 ERA, 69 IP, 61 H, 3 HR, 41 BB, 46 K, .243 OBA, 1.48 WHIP

Notable:Two weeks ago, Stewart allowed five runs in six innings and won. On Aug. 5, he allowed one run in six innings and got a no-decision. #That'sBaseball. Stewart has allowed two or fewer runs in eight of his last 10 starts.

Others: Rochester C Mitch Garver (9th round, 2013) has quietly had a nice offensive season. Last week he was 9 for 17 (.529) with two doubles and a homer and is batting .282/.382/.527 on the season. Red Wings OF Zach Granite was 2 for 20 in his return to Triple-A. Chattanooga RHP Felix Jorge allowed three runs (two earned) in 15 1/3 innings over two starts. In his first start with the Twins organization, Cedar Rapids LHP Tyler Watson went 5 1/3 innings allowing four runs on seven hits (two homers). Kernels OF Shane Carrier (8th round, 2016) had only 11 at-bats, but delivered five hits with a double and two homers. Elizabethtown 3B Carson Crites (25th round, 2017) went 10 for 18 (.556) with two doubles. He's batting .349/.398/.535 in his first 23 games as a pro.

Statistics courtesy milb.com