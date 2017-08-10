Timberwolves unveil new uniform design

New era, new look. And now, new threads.

After months of anticipation, the Minnesota Timberwolves released two of their new jerseys on Thursdaymorning.

The new threads have dropped. Bring on the New Era. #NewEraNewThreads pic.twitter.com/t0PjCcp8II Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 10, 2017

Labeled the "icon edition" and "association edition," thetwo newest uniforms are the first of four new editions that will be worn by the Timberwolves.

The icon edition features midnight navy as the primary color with lake blue and white accents. The shorts have white and lake blue stripes on the bottom with the new Timberwolves logo on the right leg.

The association edition is white with two blue stripes on the jersey and the shorts. The numbers on the back of the jersey are lake blue, outlined in midnight navy.

The only appearance of aurora green on both jerseys is in the logo and a small stripe on the side of the shorts.

In this year's NBA jersey reboot with Nike, the "home" and "away" jersey concept is a thing of the past. Each franchise will feature four jersey options. The home team will select a jersey first and the away team will choose a contrasting thread.

The other two Timberwolves uniforms will be released in the coming months.