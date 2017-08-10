Suns reveal 2 new uniforms for 50th anniversary season

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns on Thursday unveiled two new uniforms for their 50th anniversary season. The Association (white) and Icon (purple) editions are two of five Nike-designed uniforms the team will wear for the 2017-18 season, with other styles still be revealed at a later date.

"We're excited to share with our fans today an updated design that was inspired by our team's heritage, but with a sleek, modern look perfect for our talented young team," Suns president Jason Rowley said.

The new look uniforms feature a modernized wordmark for "Phoenix" on the Icon and "Suns" on the Association, while incorporating traditional elements of the team's identity. Purple and Orange is prevalent throughout the trim of the new uniforms. The Sunburst, an element from the team's original logo, is featured on the waistband of the shorts, and the tail of the Sunburst provides a unique lining, further highlighting the team identity.

TheAssociation edition replaces the traditional home white uniform and pays homage to the NBA. The Icon edition, previously the road uniform, utilizes the team's primary color. For the 2017-18 season, home teams will choose which uniform they want to wear for each particular game on their schedule. Visiting teams can then choose any uniform that contrasts with the home team's selection.

The new uniforms along with other Nike on-court apparel will be available for purchase this fall. Visit Suns.com/Nike for more information and to sign up for updates.