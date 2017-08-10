Royals put Cahill on DL, recall McCarthy from Omaha

A day after getting lit up by the Cardinals, starting pitcher Trevor Cahill was placed on the 10-day disabled list by the Royals.

Cahill gave up three runs on four hits and five walks in 2 1/3 innings but was not the pitcher of record in Kansas City's 8-5 loss at St. Louis. That was Brandon Maurer, who put the go-ahead runs on base in the sixth before Peter Moylan gave up Yadier Molina's grand slam just after a stray cat was removed from the field.

The right-hander was disabled with right shoulder impingement syndrome.

Cahill, who was obtained (along with Maurer and Ryan Buchter) from San Diego before the trade deadline, has made three starts for the Royals. He has no decisions but assembled an 8.18 ERA over 11 innings.

Cahill's roster spot goes to reliever Kevin McCarthy, who was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. McCarthy is 1-0 with a 2.14 ERA in 16 games with the Royals in 2017.