Dietrich Enns to make MLB debut for Twins

Dietrich Enns will make his Major League Baseball debut Thursday evening against the Milwaukee Brewers.

That didnt take long.

Acquired by the Minnesota Twins in their July 30 Jaime Garcia deal with the Yankees, Enns made just one start for Triple-A Rochester before his call up to the big leagues.

He allowed seven hits and two runs while fanning four and walking two in his only start for the Red Wings on Aug. 4, a game that ended in a 2-1 loss to Syracuse.

On the year, Enns is 2-2 with a 2.10 ERA and an impressive .206 opponent batting average. Hes whiffed 51 hitters in 51 1/3 innings.

Enns was drafted in the 19th round by the Yankees in 2012 after playing college ball at Central Michigan.

To make room on the roster, Minnesota optioned first baseman Kennys Vargas to Triple-A. Vargas was called up after starting pitcher Adalberto Mejia was place on the disabled list Wednesday, but his latest stint lasted only one day. Vargas did not appear in Wednesdays 4-0 win over the Brewers.