Angels players wear their NBA best on road trip to Seattle

It not unusual for professional sports teams to dress alike on a road trip. But a dress code that includes full NBA attire, shorts included, that's something else.

Following their 5-1 win over the Orioles in Anaheim on Wednesday, Angels players rushed to the clubhouse to pack their bags for a pivotal nine-game road trip starting in Seattle on Thursday night. Packed and ready, the Halos emerged from the clubhouse head to toe not in baseball gear but that of their favorite NBA teams:

Off to Seattle with the Toon Squad! pic.twitter.com/wKwAGhCShk — Cam Bedrosian (@Cam_Bedrock) August 9, 2017

A good Philly boy, Mike Trout is, of course, trusting #TheProcess in fully 76ers gear complete with Allen Iverson arm sleeve. But our favorite has to be Martin Maldonado going full Rodman, complete with the crazy hair:

Now the real question is, who would you pick as your starting five for a pick-up game?