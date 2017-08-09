Rays lose Jake Odorizzi in 5th, fall again to red-hot Red Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Eduardo Nunez chased Jake Odorizzi when he lined a single off the pitcher's foot, starting a five-run fifth inning for the Red Sox in an 8-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night that extended Boston's winning streak to a season-high eight.

Struck on the right foot, Odorizzi was face down on the mound, his face extending onto the infield grass, for several seconds. He hobbled off with one arm wrapped around Rays manager Kevin Cash, the other around assistant athletic trainer Paul Harker. Tampa Bay said Odorizzi sustained a bruise and X-rays were negative.

Rick Porcello (6-14) won consecutive starts for the first time this year, allowing two runs and four hits in six innings. Porcello was 22-4 last year, when he won the AL Cy Young Award. Boston is on its longest winning streak since taking 11 in a row last September.

Pitching for the first time since July 23 after being sidelined by a lower back strain, Odorizzi (6-5) gave up two runs -- one earned -- and four hits. Tampa Bay made a pair of errors, threw a pair of run-scoring wild pitches and had a run-scoring passed ball.

Andrew Benintendi had three hits and put Boston ahead in the third inning when he doubled and scored with two outs when Mitch Moreland hit a sharp two-out grounder down the first-base line. Trevor Plouffe made a diving stop, dropped the ball and then threw to first only for Odorizzi to drop the ball for an error.

Dan Jennings relieved Odorizzi and gave up a single to Benintendi and an RBI single to Mookie Betts. After an intentional walk to Hanley Ramirez, Benintendi scored on a passed ball on a low pitch off the glove of Wilson Ramos, and Betts came home when Jennings threw a wild pitch that bounced away from Ramos. Sandy Leon's two-run single boosted the lead to 6-0.

Adeiny Hechevarria and Brad Miller homered off Porcello. The Rays have scored four runs in their last five games.

Plouffe threw wildly past pitcher Sergio Romo at first base as Brock Holt scored in the seventh, and Romo threw a run-scoring wild pitch.

PEDROIA

Dustin Pedroia (left knee) did not play on the artificial turf, a day after returning from the disabled list.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP David Price (left elbow inflammation) made 60- and 90-foot throws in the outfield. He is to throw again on Friday in New York.

Rays: CF Kevin Kiermaier, who has been out two months with a right hip fracture, is expected to take batting practice Thursday.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez 4-3) is to pitch Friday night's opener of a three-game series at the Yankees.

Rays: Rookie RHP Jake Faria (5-2) is slated to start Thursday's series opener at Cleveland.