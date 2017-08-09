Miami Heat will play regular-season game in Mexico City

MIAMI HEAT PRESS RELEASE

MIAMI, Fla. -- The Miami HEAT and the NBA announced Wednesday that the team will participate in the NBA Mexico City Games 2017, facing the Brooklyn Nets in a regular-season contest on December 9, 2017, at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico. This marks the first time the HEAT has played a regular-season game in a country other than the United States or Canada.

We are thrilled to be able to participate in the NBA Mexico City Games, said HEAT President Pat Riley. The game of basketball is truly a global game and we are proud to be a part of its return to Mexico City. We look forward to our first-ever regular season game there and bringing the HEAT experience to our fans in Mexico.

NBA Mexico City Games 2017 will consist of the Brooklyn Nets hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 7, and the HEAT on December 9. The games will mark the first time the NBA has hosted four regular-season contests in Mexico in the same calendar year. Last January, the Phoenix Suns took on the Dallas Mavericks (January 12) and the San Antonio Spurs (January 14) in Mexico City.

NBA Mexico City Games 2017 culminates the 25th anniversary celebration of the first NBA game in Mexico and marks the 25th and 26th games in Mexico since 1992, the most NBA games held in any country outside the United States and Canada.

In addition to the on-court action, NBA Mexico City Games 2017 will feature a variety of interactive fan activities, NBA Cares community outreach initiatives and Jr. NBA programming that will bring the NBA experience to fans in Mexico City.

The games will be broadcast live by ESPN and Televisa in Mexico and will be available to fans around the world on the NBA App. Fans now have the chance to pre-register to be the first to know about ticket sales and receive exclusive offers via www.nbamex.com/MXGames2017.

Fans can find more information at NBA.com, Facebook.com/NBA_Mexico and on Twitter (@NBAMEX).