It's on! Georges St-Pierre signs agreement to fight Michael Bisping at UFC 217
We can't WAIT for this one!
Georges St-Pierre signed his fight agreement on Wednesday to meet current middleweight champion … and UFC on FOX talent … Michael Bisping at UFC 217 in November.
The bout will take place in the legendary Madison Square Garden.
Finally signing my UFC 217 Bout Agreement vs. Michael Bisping for Nov. 4th at MSG -- Get ready for a big night in NYC!!! pic.twitter.com/VgqIVnsLwv
— Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) August 9, 2017