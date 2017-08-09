Indians acquire Jay Bruce in trade

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians Wednesday night announced the acquisition of OF Jay Bruce from the New York Mets in exchange for RHP Ryder Ryan. Bruce will report to the club this weekend in Tampa.

Bruce, 30, has appeared in 102 games for New York-NL this season, batting .256 (104-406) with 20 doubles, 29 home runs, 75 RBI and 61 runs scored.

The three-time National League All-Star (2011-12, 2016) and two-time N.L. Silver Slugger Award winner entered todays slate of games tied for the 4th-most home runs in the Senior Circuit with Bryce Harper, while sitting tied for 11th in RBI and 10th in total bases (211).

He has appeared in 91 games in right field and 11 games at first base.

The Beaumont, Texas native owns a ten-year Major League batting average of .249 (1257-5056) with 263 doubles, 27 triples, 270 home runs and 812 RBI in 1373 games with the Cincinnati Reds (2008-16) and New York Mets (2016-17).

He has a Major League-high seven different seasons with 25-or-more home runs since 2010 (7 of 8 years) to go along with his three All-Star appearances and two Silver Slugger Awards.

Ryan, 22, has spent the entire 2017 campaign at Class-A Lake County, going 3-4 with a 4.79 ERA and 6 saves across 33 relief appearances (41.1IP, 44H, 28R-22ER, 4HR, 17BB, 49SO, .267AVG).